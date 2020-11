CHARMCO, W.Va. (WTRF) – Madonnas season came to an end on Saturday after an upsetting loss to Greenbrier West.

The Cavaliers started off hot, Cole McClurg ran for a 42-yard score just 38 seconds into the first half. Greenbrier West ended the first quarter with the lead 29-0.

Greenbrier went on to win 58-0.