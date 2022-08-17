The Madonna Blue Dons posted a winning record in 2021 and lost just three conference games. The team let go of many of its seniors from last season but welcomes in a new coach.

“We have a lot of young guys competing for spots this year so we can’ wait to go out and see how it all lands.” Mauro Monz/Head Coach

One of those “young guys” is sophomore Lucas McAllister, who, according to Monz, may very well be the QB for the season. He has big shoes to fill, taking the place of Santino Arlia, who started for the West Virginia team in the most recent Rudy Mumley All-Star Game.

“Well at the beginning of the season I was nervous because I knew I had to step up but now it’s getting easier everyday with Coach Monz and all of the team hyping me up.” Mauro Monz/Head Coach

The offensive packages may look quite different than what was previously instituted by coach Dan Rovira.

“I think the change and the new stuff will be the offense. The verbiage; all the different ways we list and talk. It’s a different language. So, that’ll be the biggest adjustment. I definitely like it more but this year we’ve got some different plays; some new plays that are really nice.” Mauro Monz/Head Coach

Monz doesn’t necessarily have a benchmark in place but he’d love to get the school’s second OVAC Championship in three seasons.