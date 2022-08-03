WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 24th Annual Marland Heights 5K is back again this year!

And hundreds will be flocking to Weirton!

It’s on Friday August 12th with the kid’s events starting at 6:30 PM and the 5K starts at 7PM followed by a picnic and awards ceremony.

Starting the race at the Marland Heights Park, the trail leads you through the small scenic community and it ends right back at the Park.

Organizers say it’s one of the most challenging 5K’s out there.

“It’s more than just a 5K for avid runners, it’s a fun run, and a fun family event for everybody that wants to come out. There’s something for everybody so we encourage everybody to come out. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year for the Weirton Board of Parks and it’s just a great time.” Coty Shingle – Executive Director Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation

If you still need to register you can head on down to the Millsop Community Center!

Those who sign up by Thursday August 11th by 8 PM get a cheaper entry fee and is guaranteed a 75th Anniversary T-Shirt!