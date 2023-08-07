WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 25th Annual Marland Heights 5K Classic Run, Fitness Walk, and Youth Fun Run is set to return this Friday, August 11.

Which means hundreds will be heading to Weirton.

The events will include the classic 3.1-mile run, 2-mile fitness walk, and a youth fun run for kids 12 years old and under.

The youth fun run will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the main race will begin at 7 p.m.

The race kicks off at Marland Heights Park, then the trail leads you through the small scenic community and ends right back at the park.

Organizers say this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and they couldn’t do it without the community’s support.

“We love it because it’s a great fundraiser but mostly because it’s a community event. The entire community of Marland Heights and Weirton combined to make it a great event.” COTY SHINGLE – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WEIRTON BOARD OF PARKS AND RECREATION

If you still need to register you can head on down to the Millsop Community Center.

Pre-registration will take place through August 10 by noon.