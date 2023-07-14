WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 36th Annual Weirton Greek Festival of All Saints Church brought the tradition of sharing all of the tastes, smells, sights, and sounds the Greek heritage has to offer with a modern twist.

Besides all of the delicious Greek food and pastries, entertainment consisted of a Greek Dance Troop performing traditional dances before the DJ came to finish out the night and allow everyone to dance the night away.

This is the church’s biggest and most profitable event of the year.

Nick Proakis at the Weirton Greek Festival

”We’ve been preparing all year and we got people from 12 to 92. It’s teamwork. It’s a giant teamwork effort for sure, but we love our church and it’s worth the sacrifice. It makes you feel so good when you go home. You’re tired, but you feel good.” Nick Proakis – Taverna/Kitchen Second-Hand

”It’s a part of our heritage and we love to share that with everybody. It just makes us proud, and everybody just seems to respond to it so well. So, it’s a tradition that we just keep on doing year after year.” Angela Kohelis – Festival Chairwoman

All Saints Church donates a portion of the proceeds from this event to help out local organizations in the Weirton area.

Last year’s donations were made to Brooke place and the Salvation Army.