WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “A Day Without Childcare” town hall meeting to provide a firsthand look at some of the obstacles childcare providers face was held in Weirton Wednesday evening.

They hope to raise awareness about the issues that childcare businesses, working families, and childcare workers face.

Their main focus was on the fact that childcare is the industry that supports all other industries – businesses rely on their employees, employees rely on childcare, and without childcare, employees cannot make it to work.

The goal is to get the West Virginia legislature to pass bills that support childcare providers.

”It’s so great to see people around the community of all types: workers, families, business owners – come together in order to support childcare.” Tiffany Gale – Owner/Director, Miss Tiffany’s Early Childhood Education House

This is the fifth of seven meetings scheduled throughout the Mountain State, where West Virginia is ranked last in the nation for access to childcare.

The next town halls will be held in South Charleston and Lewisburg next week.