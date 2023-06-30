WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a musical evening on East Street in Weirton, as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast put on a concert.

It all kicked off at 7 o’ clock Friday night.

There were performances by the brass quintet, woodwind quintet, brass band and rock band. The concert was free and open to the public.

The only stipulation was that attendees were asked to RSVP to the event.

“We have an AOR–an area of responsibility–so we’re based out of Pennsylvania but we travel, you know, we’re here in West Virginia this year. Last year, we were in Maryland and Delaware. And we’ve traveled all the way up to the northeast up to Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont. Toured all of those different states and areas. It’s a really nice opportunity to get to say thank you to communities.” Technical Sgt. Megan May, Pennsylvania Air National Guard

Every performer is a member of the U.S. Air Force. Technical Sergeant May says this is part of their summer drill, where they have the opportunity to serve in this capacity.