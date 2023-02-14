WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Kiddos celebrated Valentines over the weekend with The Children’s Academy annual Sweetheart Ball.

Love was definitely in the air!

The Weirton and Wintersville students and their families came together to enjoy some dancing, ice cream sundaes, & fun Valentine’s Day themed activities.

Due to COVID, this was the first time in a few years that the event was able to be held.

And everyone was happy to have the event back.

The Children’s Academy music instructor & DJ, Loulou Roseberry & her husband kicked off the evening off with music and movement activities.

There was ice cream sundae bar and a photo booth with Valentine’s Day props.

For more information on The Children’s Academy locations please visit their website thechildrensacad.com.