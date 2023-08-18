WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) If you’ve been in Weirton lately..you’ve probably seen a lot of orange cones in the downtown area.

The Department of Highways is repaving Main Street from the intersection of Main and Cove Road to the bottom of the overhead bridge.

Officials say the work is being done on catch basins and curbs, fixing infrastructure, as well as some updates to the lighting and signal heads.

City officials encourage everyone to be patient and understand that this project is a great thing for the city.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time. I think the results are going to be appreciated by the motoring public. Again be patient, maybe read up on the detours for a little while. But again more encouraging news whenever you have the attention and the money from Charleston.” Mike Adams – Weirton City Manager

The project is expected to continue into mid-November.