Big Lots set to open new store in Weirton next week

Big Lots has announced they will be opening a new store in Weirton next weekend.

The new store will be open to the public on November 13 at 250 Three Springs Dr.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Weirton with the opening of our newest location,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO, and president. “We’ve put our most innovative thinking into the layout, design, and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Big Lots says the new store brings Big Lots’ newest layout and design to help elevate the shopper experience.

All Big Lots locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., including the Weirton store.