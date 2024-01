WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — First responders tell 7News a bus carrying around a dozen kids got in an accident at the bottom of Marland Heights Road in Weirton.

Fire officials are saying a car ran under the bus.

The Weirton Fire Department and Weirton Police said the kids on the bus don’t seem to have injuries at this time.

7News is working on getting an update on who may have been in the car and what injuries they could have.

Stay with 7News for further updates on this ongoing story.