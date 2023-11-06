WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a green light for the City of Weirton as they move forward with a plan to take over the Weirton Transit Corporation.

During a special meeting Monday, the Transit Corporation Board of Trustees adopted a Plan of Dissolution.



That’ll allow the City to absorb the operations of the transit provider.



Board members say today’s meeting provided a clear path for the transition, without any disruption of services.

“The big takeaway for today is a plan and a timeline for dissolution. And for the customers the takeaway is that we will continue services and there should be no hiccups in their experience. It should be a smooth transition between us and the city. That’s the goal.” Flora Perrone, Chairwoman, Weirton Transit Corp

Officials say they hope to have the transition completed by the first of the year.