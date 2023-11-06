WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a green light for the City of Weirton as they move forward with a plan to take over the Weirton Transit Corporation.
During a special meeting Monday, the Transit Corporation Board of Trustees adopted a Plan of Dissolution.
That’ll allow the City to absorb the operations of the transit provider.
Board members say today’s meeting provided a clear path for the transition, without any disruption of services.
“The big takeaway for today is a plan and a timeline for dissolution. And for the customers the takeaway is that we will continue services and there should be no hiccups in their experience. It should be a smooth transition between us and the city. That’s the goal.”Flora Perrone, Chairwoman, Weirton Transit Corp
Officials say they hope to have the transition completed by the first of the year.