WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia held a seminar focused on protecting individual civil rights Thursday.

The event took place earlier at the Millsop Community Center in Weirton and focused on topics such as disability and housing rights as well as environmental justice.



Members of the FBI also offered a presentation on hate crimes in the US.

“These are really important federal statutes. to make people aware of their rights and to be able to identify when those rights might be violated. It’s the first of four events scheduled for this year.” Carley Nogay. Asst United States Attorney WV

The next event will be held in Wheeling sometime in June



There will also be a semminar focusing on the Americans with Disabilities Act held in Romney, with a third event taking place in Bridgeport, West Virginia, later this summer.