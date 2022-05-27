BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A family-friendly night of comedy is coming to Weirton Friday, June 3.

The show features headliner Wolfie along with comedians Leslie Cavala and Michael Whatule. DJ Airwave will provide music. Collin Ballantine is the host.

The event will be held at T. Kosciuszko Hall, 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue in Weirton.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show stars at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. Call (304) 374-9499 for tickets.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.