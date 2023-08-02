WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was a special visit made to the city of Weirton Wednesday by one of the state’s congressmen.

Congressman Alex Mooney, who represents the second congressional district in the state of West Virginia visited the Cleveland Cliffs plant in Weirton on Wednesday.

The plant has had to downsize their employee capacity due to competition from imports in other countries that are below market rates.

The congressman believes that these imports below market rates are against international law and is currently waiting for a ruling in an ongoing lawsuit concerning the issue.

Congressman Mooney shared what he took away from the tour.

”It was a chance for me to meet with the workers, talk about where they are capacity wise, how they’re staying afloat in the mean time and what the potential is there. It was clear to me after today after the tour, they have the capacity to make a whole lot of steel there, tin. The capacity is there, they can start it right up, they’re ready to go, it’s great product and we just need to make sure that the markets are available and free.” Congressman Alex Mooney – (R) West Virginia 2nd Congressional District

Following the tour, the Congressman also met with several law enforcement officials, city officials, and business owners from the Weirton area to hear any questions or concerns they had about the city in general.

The facilitator for the visit, Annetta Weller, said she plans to address the concerns that were raised in the near future.