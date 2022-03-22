WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Concerns about a local road in Weirton.

If you’ve driven on Cove Road or Cove Hill at all recently you have seen that there are plenty of pot holes.

City officials said they have been in contact with the state and are trying to move up the resurfacing dates for both the hill and the road it’s self.

City Manager Michael Adams said a number of factors have played a big role in it’s current condition, a big one being the winter weather we had.

“The surfaces is remarkably bad. A lot of potholes, drainage issues, you know erosion etc. etc. It’s bad and we know about it and we appreciate everybody’s frustration as well.” Michael Adams – Weirton City Manager

Adams said currently Cove Hill is slated to be paved late April, early May and Cove Road from main street on is slated for July.