WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

All new in Weirton..

The long awaited Park Drive Project has started.

This has been in the works since 2018 and were able to break ground in the last couple weeks.

Park Drive Development LLC, the City of Weirton and the state are all partnering on this multi-million dollar project.

It will include commercial, residential, and retail properties.

“New jobs, new businesses, and new opportunities for people and that’s how we view this new development.” Mike Adams – Weirton City Manager

Adams says they hope the project will be complete by next summer.