WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —



The Weirton Fire Department is adding to its force.



Officials swore in a new probationary firefighter Monday morning.



Dominic Moretti took the oath of office in front of family, friends and new coworkers.



Moretti is no stranger to this line of work. He has been a volunteer firefighter in Pennsylvania since he was 16 years old and also was an ER tech.