WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Friday March 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the Weirton Police Department along with the Hancock County, Brooke County, and Weirton Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Hanlin Way.

At that time Josh Spounaugle and Nina Loyd were found at the residence and arrested. Spounaugle was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Loyd was charged possession of a drug instrument. An indeterminate of drugs and paraphernalia were found at the residence.

At approximately 2 p.m. on the same day, a vehicle driven by Jeff McMillan was seen leaving the Hanlin Way residence. Weirton officers stopped the vehicle after it was suspected the driver was under the influence and charged McMillan with DUI. He was taken to Weirton Hospital and will be transported to Northern Regional Jail when discharged.

Also in the vehicle was Jimmy Stevens, who was arrested on a capias out of Hancock County Circuit Court.