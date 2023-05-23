WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —
Looking to continue his family’s legacy, one young man is beginning a new chapter in his life.
Tuesday, Dylan J. Miller was sworn in as a probationary firefighter for the Weirton Fire Department.
He is a third-generation volunteer firefighter and now becomes a first-generation paid firefighter. His goal is to follow his father, who is a volunteer fire chief, and to one day be an even better firefighter than he is.
Miller comes in with six years of experience in volunteer fire departments.
He says that his desire to help others is what motivated him to become a firefighter in the first place.
“Just being able to help people. Sometimes we all need help, and it’s nice to know that you have people there that can help you whenever you need help. So, with that being said, I like to help people whenever they need it.”Dylan J. Miller – Weirton Firefighter