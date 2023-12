WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) –

‘Twas an evening of musical merriment at the St. Paul Church in Weirton, as soloists and choir members from all around the tri-state area performed.



The event entitled “Christmas by Candlelight,” got underway at 6:30.



Our very own 7News Reporter/Anchor Colin Roose was at the helm, alongside Carrie Oliver Shultz, to direct.



Admission was free and there was also a free-will offering taken up to support St. Paul Music Ministry and Catholic Charities.