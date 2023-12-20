WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a fast food chain that hadn’t made it north of Wheeling in the Ohio Valley…until now.

The first Chipotle burritos were wrapped Wednesday morning in Weirton at the new location on St. Thomas Drive.

The restaurant is next door to the Primanti Bros., which opened just last month, and features what they call a “Chipot-lane” for picking up online orders.

Customers lined up for the 11 o’clock opening and were thrilled that a Chipotle bowl no longer meant a drive to Robinson, The Highlands, or St. Clairsville.

“I’m happy to have something like this so close because I feel like it will also bring business here and let people experience Weirton too because everyone goes up places for Chipotle, but it’ll be nice to have people come local.” Leah Parks, First Weirton Chipotle customer

Just like their other restaurants, the Weirton Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.