WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Christmas is right around the corner, and with that comes the events that lead up to it!

Renaissance Weirton Corporation is getting geared up for the 2022 Christmas on Main Street event which is taking place on Saturday, November 19.

They have a new event this year called The Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest!

The Contest is an online contest for anyone, anywhere.

It started yesterday and runs through November 1.

Contestants can submit their pet’s Christmas photo for an entry fee of $10,which also gives them ten votes.

They can share the contest on social media, with friends and loved ones to encourage them to vote for the Cutest Christmas Pet.

The top three contestants who get the most votes will win an awesome prize package!

Over $1,000 in prizes are up for grabs!

“The Renaissance Weirton corporation is really trying to get people excited for Christmas and in order to do that we wanted to do a Christmas pet photo contest because we know how much everybody in the Weirton community loves and enjoys their pets.”

Here is a full list of prizes!

WEIRTON: The Cutest Christmas Pet Photo contest went live yesterday! All the details tonight at 5PM on @WTRF7News ! pic.twitter.com/sZZiTmt23y — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) September 20, 2022

List of Sponsors:



• Pet Supplies Plus

• Gurrera Law Offices, PLLC

• Crissy Fierro Photography

• The Dapper Pup Pet Grooming

• Fiesta Tableware Company



There are specifications as to what type of photo can be entered and how to enter. Please visit Renaissance Weirton Corporation’s Christmas on Main Street Facebook page.

Or the contest website.

You can email Brandy Brock if you have any questions: bbrock@cityofweirton.com

Proceeds from the contest will benefit Renaissance Weirton Corporation, Christmas on Main Street, and a local charity during the holiday season.