WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A great way to start the New Year could very well be with a new job!



Form Energy will hold their first ever hiring event for their high-volume battery manufacturing plant, called Form Factory 1, currently under construction in Weirton.



The event will take place Thursday January 4 at the Millsop Community Center.



Interviews will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.



They are currently looking for Manufacturing Associates, Equipment Technicians Machinists and other positions.



The plant will employ over over 700 hundred people once it’s at full capacity.

Now remember, that’s Thursday January 4 at the Millsop Community Center in Weirton.



Now officials from Form Energy have informed us that interview times for this event have been filled. However, they are allowing for a limited number of walk-in interviews.



And if you can’t make this event, they will be holding another one in February.