WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weirton residents packed the Millsop Center to see four new policemen swear an oath to keep them safe.

A ceremony Friday morning officially named Jaden Tate, Brendan Schrader, Eric Higgs and Justin Bruick as the newest city officers.

Mayor Harold Miller congratulated them on their bravery, saying Weirton’s police force is now more than three dozen strong.

We asked the recruits what they were most looking forward to about a life of public service.

“Working with my family and community, seeing everyone I know every day, I’ll have a chance to prove myself.” Brendan Schrader, Probationary Officer, Weirton Police

“We’re very pleased to have 41 officers, we had a very good applicant pool. As the chief, we prepare for future retirements so we can keep our numbers up and guys trained so we can continue to provide safety and security to the city.” Chief Charlie Kush, Weirton Police

Chief Kush says following training at the state police academy and FTO program, they should each be on their own by next summer.