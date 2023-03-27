WEIRTON, W.Va. — A road improvement project on former Weirton Steel Corp. land in Weirton has received more support from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., according to the Weirton Daily Times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The road will provide access to the Frontier Crossing development which includes the proposed Form Energy battery plant.

Governor Justice signs HB 2882 at the new home of Form Energy

The senators announced last Wednesday that the project will receive $1.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending currently included in the 2023 fiscal appropriations bill.