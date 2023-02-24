WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gov. Jim Justice will sign HB 2882, which appropriates funding to the West Virginia Economic Development Project Fund to be used for Form Energy’s new battery manufacturing facility in Weirton Friday afternoon.

Justice will be on hand with the CEO of Form Energy, Mateo Jaramillo, local legislators and officials.

Justice announced in December 2022 that Form Energy will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.

The signing will take place at the site of Form Energy’s new battery manufacturing facility at 1806 Main St, Weirton, WV 26062 at the intersection of Main St. and WV Rt. 2.

You can watch the livestream of the event at WTRF.com and on the WTRF Facebook page.











