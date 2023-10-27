WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Some of the schools in Hancock County are once again using the holiday for a good cause.

Halloween for the Hounds is back again this year.

Schools in the district had the opportunity to pay one dollar to wear a costume for the day with all proceeds going to the Hancock County Animal Shelter.

They have been doing this since 2013 and have raised between $500 and $5,000 each year for the shelter.

Organizers say this is just a fun way to teach the students to spread kindness to animals and humans alike.

“It’s super important to teach kids about humane education and to show them that we should not only help each other as humans but help the animals too and do something kind and do something good and teach them about community service.” CARLA CARINCI-BELL – ORGANIZER / ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL, WEIRTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

She says the turn out for this event a huge every year and it truly helps out the animals in the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting you can call the animal shelter at 304-387-4102.