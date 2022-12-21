WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that.

The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

This program goes all the way back to 1984 when the founder of their management company, Linchris Hotel Corporation, started this with the very first hotels.

“We are in the people business; the hospitality is about taking care of people, whether it’s your guest in house, your friends, your family or an overall just your community. So it means a lot for us to partner up an offer this during the holidays when it’s a stressful time and especially if you have a family member in the hospital. So it’s a real privilege to have this opportunity to offer this to the community.” Brad Degenkolb – Director of Sales of the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area

If you need a room this holiday season please contact the hospital’s Marketing Department at

740-283-7296.