WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – In a time where many departments are having difficulties finding qualified police officers, Weirton seems to keep adding to their force.

The Weirton Police Department added three new officers on Friday.

Martin Vega Jr., Dantrell Davis, and Tristan Painter were sworn in in front of family, friends, city officials and fellow officers.

Each of them thanking their families, and loved ones for their support.

Police Chief Charlie Kush said getting applicants for the positions they need filled is not the easiest. The chief said back in the 90’s they had three to 400 applicants, and now they are lucky to get more than 15.

Hiring is a problem throughout the country, we’re no different, but you know we are trying our best, trying new things to try to entice people to come here because it is a good police department. It’s strong and the City of Weirton is a good place to live, good place to raise your family, and we get a lot of support from the city government and the citizens. Chief Charlie Kush, Weirton Police Department

Thank you for everything, she established me, and I want to say I love you. Dantrell Davis, New Weirton Police Officer

Thank the City of Weirton, I would like to thank God for this opportunity, and I’d also like to thank everybody that came out on my behalf. I look forward to doing this job to the best of my capabilities. Tristan Painter, New Weirton Police Officer

Police Kush said he is happy to welcome these officers into their blue family.

The three officers start on Monday and have hopes to get into the June Police Academy.