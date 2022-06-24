WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Parents and caregivers had the chance to get their car seat checked for free Friday in Weirton!

This was a joint effort with the Weirton Police Department and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recognize the importance of keeping kids safe.

Safety technicians on site were able to install the car seat, show you how to install it properly, and inspect the car seat to make sure there weren’t any recalls on it or issues.

Technicians say with all the cars that came through roughly 70% had their car seat installed incorrectly.

“We see a lot of crashes both in the summer and in the winter months, so being able to properly install those car seats and have them properly secured in their child passenger safety seat is extremely important.” Officer Brandon Palmeri – Weirton PD, Child Passenger Safety Technician

If you missed todays event you can always stop down at the Weirton Police Department.

They do car seat checks year round.

Just call 304-797-8555 to make an appointment.