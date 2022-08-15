WEIRTON — The Weirton Board of Parks & Recreation will host the 3rd Annual Bark in the Park event at Starvaggi Memorial Pool on Sunday, August 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event affords dogs and their owners the opportunity to enjoy water activities in the pool during the last day of operation for the 2022 season.

The cost is $5 per dog.

Owners must present proof of their dog’s current Rabies vaccinations as well as all other vaccinations.

Dogs under six months of age will not be permitted to enter the pool.

Any child under the age of 16-years old must be accompanied by an adult to enter the pool with a dog.

No dogs or humans with open wounds or sores of any kind will be permitted to enter the water.

All dogs and humans must remain in the shallow end of the pool.

Owners are responsible for any and all accidents and injury to their own dog or themselves, as well as any injuries to other dogs or humans caused by their dog.

Dogs that are deemed vicious will be required to leave the facility.

Dogs must remain leashed at all times.

All owners must sign an assumption of risk and release of liability agreement for their dog to participate.

All owners must pick up and properly dispose of their dog’s waste.