WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities have cleared the scene at the Kroger in Weirton following a bomb threat earlier today. They say there is no credible threat at this time.

An Ohio Valley Kroger has been evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday.

Officials have confirmed a bomb threat at the Weirton Kroger. The call came in around 1:07 pm.

Bomb dogs are currently on scene.

This is the second bomb threat in less than a week at the Weirton Kroger.

Officials say no other Kroger’s in the Ohio Valley have received a threat at this time.

No other information was given at this time.

