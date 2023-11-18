WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The swirl of candy cane-colored Christmas excitement could be felt all throughout the Ohio Valley…including in one of West Virginia’s largest cities.

Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street brought kids, pets and parents to golf, have their faces painted and catch a ride on the Polar Express.

The city’s giant community center-sized Santa statue proudly waved to everyone in the center of town as well.

But the event didn’t end once the lights were shut off.

The city is collecting food and toys for the Salvation Army through December 1st, which can be brought to the municipal building, library and fire department.