WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marland Heights bus stop in Weirton is spreading holiday cheer Wednesday!

Christmas break officially starts for Hancock County students tomorrow, but Crossing Guard Sheila Long and the parents of the bus stop wanted to do something special for their kids on their last day.

Long threw a Christmas party with a twist of giving back to the Hancock County animal shelter.

All the parents were encouraged to bring something for the pets in need.

From food, to beds, to blankets, they had everything a furry friend could need.

I wanted to do something special this Christmas season at my bus stop, so myself and the parents came up with this idea to give back. As you know Christmas is about giving and getting but I want to emphasize the giving, so we are giving to the Hancock County Animal Shelter this year.” Sheila Long – Crossing Guard

She wanted to also thank the Weirton Fire Department for opening the fire station up on Marland Heights for the kids. Main Street Branch and United Bank also made a donation to the shelter.

And there was one last surprise for the kids! Santa had presents for each of them!