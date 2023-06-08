WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local church is aiming to make people feel at home by offering meals.

Promise of Victory Church of God in Weirton is hosting their first ever Hometown Table every second Saturday at noon starting this weekend on June 10th.

Their hope for this new adventure is to provide free, healthy, and nourishing meals to those in need, all the while offering a welcoming atmosphere where people will feel safe and at home.

“There has been many times in my life that I have had need and wondered how will I get help and God’s always provided. So we just want to be an extension of His hands, we want to provide to those that don’t have any hope, that need just to keep like they are loved and that’s what we want to extend. That’s what it means to me. I just want to show the love of Jesus to those in need.” Michelle Ensminger – Hometown Table Coordinator

POV COG also has a Children’s Summer Lunch Program, along with their Clothes Closet and Van ministries.

For a full look at all the programs they have you can click here for their website or you can call the church at 681-387-5019.