WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)– Girl Scouts are a familiar site to many of in the Ohio Valley area. Most of us know them for their delicious cookies that are sought out by the droves. One Girl Scout is looking to do more than provide us with the cookies we love.

Maria Sikora, a Girl Scout Cadette with Troop51418, is hosting a spaghetti dinner to collect funds for her Silver Award Project, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The Silver award gives girls a chance to show they are a leader who is organized and dedicated to improving their community. Earning the award puts them among an exceptional group of girls who have use their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.

The funds received from the Silver Award Project are going to repair the walking path through the memorial garden at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

The spaghetti dinner is scheduled for March 18 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The cost for the dinner is $12 per person, $10 per child, and children 3 and under are free. The dinner includes a salad, bread, with coffee with desserts. Sodas are available for $1. A gift auction will also be available with tickets for $1 each or six for $5.

Community members are encouraged to partake in the dinner and auction at St. Thomas Episcopal Church located at 300 Three Springs Drive, Weirton, WV 26062. Take out meals are also available by calling 304-723-4120.

For assistance with any questions, contact Jennifer Gaston at 304-914-5900 or email jenrusso1120@yahoo.com.