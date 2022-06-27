WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Weirton Skate Park is going to be getting some much needed TLC!

A Volunteer group is taking on the task of revitalizing it.

This will be done in two phases, step one is cleaning everything up and step two is local artists coming in to paint murals on the sides of the ramps and the back wall.

Volunteer Nick Travis says he doesn’t see a lot for young adults and children and this is something they can do to give them a place to hang out.

To re-create or revitalize a safe space for children and young adults to come out and have something to do in the area is something I really want to try to get done.” Nick Travis – Volunteering Citizen

Obviously we want to make sure that it’s a space, we want to make sure that it’s visually appealing, it’s not an eyesore here in the community. I just want to see more good things done here in our community and somebody taking the first step is going to be what it takes.” Samantha Bailey – Owner Ohio Valley Benefits

Another thing they believe will help in getting kids down to the park is Weirton Transit offers rides for $2.00 to kids 12 and older.

Now the Volunteer work day is July 9th at 10AM.

If you would like to be a part of it message Volunteer Weirton on Facebook.