A man was arrested after police say they responded to a McDonald’s in Weirton, West Virginia.

Police in Weirton say they were dispatched to the McDonalds on Three Springs Drive in reference to rocks being thrown through five large glass windows and one glass door.

Weirton police say McDonald’s employees were working in the back of the restaurant when the windows were broken.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was obtained through video cameras at the restaurant, according to police.

Officers say they were able to locate the subject and vehicle in the videos on Park Drive

Arrested was Malone N. Lynn, 33 years old, for felony destruction of property.

Lynn was taken to the Northern Regional Jail where he is currently being held.

Police say the value of the property destroyed is estimated to be over $2,500.