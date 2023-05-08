A local man was taken to a local hospital after he allegedly was struck by a vehicle.

Police in Weirton, West Virginia say they received a call on Sunday, May 7 around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a may subject laying in a parking lot after being struck by a vehicle on the 31000 block of West Street.

John David Clark, 44 years old, from Weirton, was identified by police.

Clark was taken to Weirton Medical Center and then Life-Flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say the vehicle that struck Clark left the scene of the accident.

The Weirton Police Department is investigating the incident and a suspect has been identified.

No arrest has been made at this time.

