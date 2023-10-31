WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) For the second year a local crossing guard teamed up with United Bank and Marland Market to put on trunk or treat for the bus stop kids.

Sheila Long, the crossing guard on Marland Heights once again did something special for Halloween for her kids at the bus stop.

United Bank, Marland Market and the parents were all excited to once again be apart of the event.

Trunks were decorated and treats were given out to the excited kiddos.

Parents say Sheila is so kind to do these kind of things for the kids and they are so thankful for her.