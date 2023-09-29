WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

A well known man who’s worked tirelessly on economic growth in the Northern Panhandle is retiring.

Marvin Six , who is the executive director of the Business Development Corporation announced last week that he is retiring after 20 years.

Six was a member of the organization’s board and has stepped in numerous times as the interim director.

He also served as the assistant director prior to being named the executive director in 2020.

Since then he has contributed toward many projects and brought in companies that boosted economic growth in the northern counties and beyond.

“I think it’s time to move on and let somebody else take over. I think we’re in a pretty good position right now and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Look forward to this point for many years. And now I feel comfortable making that transition. Marvin Six – Executive Director BDC

Six says his retirement plans include spending time with family and traveling.