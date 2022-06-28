WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Morning Star Baptist Church presented plaques of appreciation to Police Chief Charlie Kush and Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick Tuesday.

Mayor Harold “Bubba” Miller and his staff also received a plaque of appreciation for their essential support of the Health Fair for the Upper Ohio Valley.

The Health Fair provided a variety of screenings and health information with 78 Vendors.

Needs of the people was the theme: “Better Informed – Better Health – Better Living”.

The Health Fair was hosted by Morning Star Baptist Church, Rev. James E. Brown, Pastor; Health Fair Chairperson, B.J. Bryant, RN.