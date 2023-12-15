WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new set of tools will help Weirton’s Fire Department through the most delicate and dangerous of emergencies.

Rescue equipment including cutters, spreaders and Combi tools arrived this week at headquarters.

They can cut through vehicles and beams in industrial accidents, when there’s no time to spare bringing trapped victims to safety.

The 88-thousand-dollar tools are thanks to capital improvements through city council.

Fire personnel say the old equipment is 15 to 20 years old and is portable, while the new gear runs entirely on batteries.

“There’s nothing connecting you to a truck anymore or a pump. If you need to go 200 feet down a hill, you have everything you need, and to do it you push a button and you’re ready to go.” Chief Kevin Himmelrick, Weirton Fire

The chief says the old tools will still be kept in service on a lesser basis, but the new ones are nearly twice as strong.