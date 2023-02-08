WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton officials say the city’s water source is back to normal operations after transferring to an alternate supply source.

Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from the East Palestine train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle.

Butch Mastrantoni, the Utilities Director for the Weirton Area Water Board and the City of Weirton told 7News that the city’s water treatment plant went back to normal operations Wednesday morning.

Mastrantoni explained that the Weirton Water Treatment Plant is under the guidance of ORSANCO, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.

ORSANCO had instructed the city to double the number of samples it takes for testing after the East Palestine train derailment.

Mastrantoni said that on Tuesday afternoon one of those samples detected a chemical called butyl acrylate. He said that was not the same chemical that was burned off during the controlled explosion in East Palestine.

So none of that chemical would get drawn into the city’s water system, the city transferred to the alternate supply source.

After monitoring the situation overnight and finding no more chemicals during testing, the city switched back to normal operations.

Mastrantoni said all testing shows the chemical has passed by, but they will continue to monitor the system and do double the testing.

He expressed thanks to ORSANCO, the DEP, DHHR, Bureau of Public Health, Governor’s Office and Weirton’s Mayor and City Council for trusting crews to handle the situation.