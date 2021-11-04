Ohio County says no charges to be filed against Weirton Council

Ohio County Prosecutor Scott Smith said on Thursday that they are not going to file charges against the Weirton Council after they went into executive session.

It was alleged that Weirton City Council went into executive session to allow comments when there was no provision on the agenda and the issue being discussed was not a matter that could be considered during executive session.

Smith found that it is not alleged that any members of Weirton Council received financial gain or benefits for going into executive session.

Also, Smith said Weirton Council was advised by an attorney that going into executive session was permissible for the current case.

Smith said instead of charging Weirton Council they can be advised of the rules governing when a body can lawfully go into executive session in the future.

West Virginia police are currently investigating the matter, but Ohio County says they have not received a report at this current date.

Smith said they advised the previous Weirton City Manager, Joe DiBartolomeo, that the statute of limitations would prohibit filing a charge on this matter would be November 3.

Smith said another prosecuting attorney’s office or individual can peruse charge if they have a different opinion.