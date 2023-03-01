Officials say a man has died at the former National Steel Site on Frontier property on Tuesday.

An employee of Mid-Michigan Crushing & Recycling was injured while performing work at the former National Steel site in Weirton, WV.

Officials say the employee was performing concrete crushing.

The individual was taken to Weirton Medical Center by first responders and later died from his injuries.

The name of the employee was not given at this time.

Authorities from OSHA are currently investigating the incident.

Officials in a release say more information will be shared when it becomes available and that their thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and co-workers.

