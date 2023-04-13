WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Another step in the right direction for economic development in Weirton.

The access road project for the Frontier Crossing development received $1.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending thanks to Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

And with that money, Phase 1 of the road is completely funded.

Phase 1 will also play a key part in Form Energy’s planned iron-air battery manufacturing facility that was recently announced.

Frontier Group of Companies, Business Development Director, Patrick Ford says this is just the beginning.

“What is the most important about completing the assembly of the capital stack for this first phase of this industrial access road is that road will be the catalyst for what will amount to be $2 billion in private investment at Weirton Frontier Crossing and the creation of 3,000 jobs.” PATRICK FORD – DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR FRONTIER GROUP OF COMPANIES

Phase 1 is set to break ground in the Spring of 2024.

Ford says Form Energy is set to break ground on their roughly $700 million facility this summer.