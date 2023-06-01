WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Weirton Police Department is hiring once again!

They are looking for probationary police officers to replace a few of their potential upcoming retirees.

Chief Charlie Kush says these are good jobs with competitive pay and good benefits.

The department has a lot of opportunities for officers to dive into throughout their career from their detective division to SRT, to SROs and soon the officers will be assigned take-home cruisers.

“This is a unique area, where we have a lot of support but we are also a very busy police department. We have a variety of calls. We have a patrol division, a detective division, so there’s a lot of opportunities here for anybody. Our guys do a great job. The citizens of Weirton really support us. So I believe it’s a good opportunity for anybody wanting to get into law enforcement.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

They will be accepting applications until July 14.

You can get an application by going on the city’s website or by stopping in at the city building.

The physical agility test is on July 15, and the written test will be on July 28.