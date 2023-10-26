WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)-

Primanti Bros. is set to open a new location in Weirton at 255 St. Thomas Drive.



The grand opening will be next Thursday, November 2.

As part of that, the restaurant will be giving away free sandwiches for a year for the first 100 people through the door.



Hungry fans can join in the opening celebration tailgate starting at 5 a.m. on November 2. Doors are set to open to the first 100 tailgaters around 10 a.m.



In addition to all of that, there’s also going to be games, prizes and even a DJ.